Sen. Johnson Talks Gibberish About Wisconsin Election

Sen. Ron Johnson spoke with Matt Smith of Wisconsin-based UpFront to discuss last week's elections:

SMITH: Tuesday night. You know this data incredibly well. How did this happen on Tuesday?

ROJO: Well, Matt, you know, there's no way to sugarcoat this. It was a disappointing loss. I know Brad Shimmer worked his tail off. A lot of other people did as well. It's just a sad fact, sad reality that more than 600,000 people that voted for President Trump, they want to see him succeed. You either weren't aware or weren't energized or just didn't feel as important enough to try and make sure that he would be able to be effective for the full four years and put at risk a couple of House seats, voter ID, and a bunch of other things as well. So, I mean, the good news is we did have the advisory referendum. So, I hope the justices were looking at the fact that Wisconsinites overwhelmingly support voter ID because they don't want their legitimate vote canceled out by a fraudulent or illegitimate vote.

SMITH: I was going to say, you said this on the campaign trail about these Trump voters who stayed home. The Shimel campaign said it loud and clear, knowing they had to get out. Why do you think these voters stayed home?

ROJO: I can't explain that. I mean, give the Democrats their credit. They were energized. They're all angry about the fact that President Trump won in November. And I guess that has fired them up. And then they have renewed anger over Elon Musk as well. Although I think Elon's efforts were very welcome. I think, in general, they were a net positive. But again, when you can't, when you don't turn people out and people don't... You can you can lead a horse to water, you can't make him drink. So again, disappointing result.

SMITH: I was going to say, Democrats are saying this is a strong rebuke on Elon Musk. I mean, you don't believe he helped lose this race for Brad Shimel?

ROJO: No, they're angry because President Trump won. They're angry because President Trump is, you know, taking bold, swift and decisive action to honor the promises he made during the campaign. They don't like it. They don't like his policies. So, they again, the left sure seems to get angry and exercised over things. And, you know, you know, setting Teslas on fire, attacking Tesla dealership. So, where's the outrage in the legacy in corporate media over that display of domestic terrorism?

SMITH: Some Republicans within the state are pointing the finger at party leadership after the loss. Is that warranted in your mind? Where do you place the blame?

ROJO: Listen, I think a lot of people within the party and outside groups work their tail off. In the end, it's up to voters. And again, 1.7 million people were motivated to try and save this country by electing Donald Trump. 600,000 of those individuals, like I say, were either not aware, not paying attention or just didn't think it was important enough. It's very disappointing.

In sum, RoJo is blaming the Republican voters for staying home and the Democratic voters for being pissed off. If he ever held an actual town hall meeting, he would have known that many Republicans are also pissed off and that probably quite a few of them switched to the Democratic side of the ballot since the Republicans are making the entire country FUBAR.

But I still crack up when I see a Republican try to console themselves by mentioning that an advisory referendum to put Jim Crow, er, I mean, Voter ID, in the state constitution. Voter ID has been on the law books for ten years. In fact, people had to show their voter ID before they could vote on the voter ID referendum. But anything to pwn the libs, right?