Mike Johnson Says He 'Hasn't Even Heard About' Trump's Unethical Crypto Dinner

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) downplayed President Donald Trump's "private" dinner with investors who pumped $148 million into his crypto venture.

During a Sunday interview, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Johnson about the president's controversial event.

"I really have a difficult time imagining that if this was a Democratic president doing the exact same thing, you wouldn't be outraged," Tapper noted.

"Well, look, I don't know anything about the dinner," Johnson claimed. "And so I'm not going to comment on something I haven't even heard about. I'm not sure who was there or what the purpose was."

The Speaker went on to lavish praise on Trump as "one of the greatest deal makers of all time."

"You oversaw, as Speaker, a congressional investigation into President Biden's ties to his son, Hunter's, questionable business dealings to enrich him," Tapper pressed. "You seemed to think it was your responsibility to look into this sort of thing then."

"The Biden crime family, as they were named, earned that title. Why? Because they used shell companies," Johnson replied. "The difference, of course, is that President Trump does everything out in the open. He's not trying to hide anything."