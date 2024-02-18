Liz Cheney: 'Moses' Mike Johnson Taking 'Path Of Cowardice' With Trump

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday blasted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for following Donald Trump's "path of cowardice" on Russia.
By David EdwardsFebruary 18, 2024

Cheney appeared on CNN following the death of Alexei Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The best thing that we can do right now is to pass the aid bill that the Ukrainians need so urgently to help them continue what they're doing to defeat Putin's army in Ukraine," Cheney explained. "And one thing that's really important, Jake, for the viewers to recognize and understand is one man, one man has the power in his hands to get that done. And that's Mike Johnson."

"He has said, and I take him at his word, that he believes that God has told him that he's called to be Moses, and I think Mike Johnson ought to look at whether or not this is actually that moment," she continued.

CNN host Jake Tapper noted that Republicans could oust Johnson if he moved to pass Ukraine funding.

"He's going to have to explain to future generations, to his kids, to his grandkids, whether or not he did what was right, whether or not he was a force for good and aided the cause of freedom, or whether he continued down this path of cowardice and doing what Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin want him to do," Cheney replied.

