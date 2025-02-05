The Entire Workforce At The CIA Just Received ‘Buyout’ Offers

On Tuesday, the CIA offered buyouts to its entire workforce. The agency told its employees they could quit their jobs and receive around eight months of pay and benefits. Every single employee at the agency received the offer.

So much chaos created by 47 and Elon right now can make your head spin. Donald has targeted the FAA and the FBI and now wants to gut the CIA. Meanwhile, Donald wants the U.S. to own GAZA, while Elon has gained access to the Treasury. And that's just the shortlist.

CNN reports:

The Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday became the first major national security agency to offer so-called buyouts to its entire workforce, a CIA spokesperson and two other sources familiar with the offer said, part of President Donald Trump's broad effort to shrink the federal government and shape it to his agenda. The offer — which tells federal employees that they can quit their jobs and receive roughly eight months of pay and benefits — had up until Tuesday not been made available to most national security roles in an apparent cognizance of their critical function to the security of the nation. CIA Director John Ratcliffe personally decided he also wanted the CIA to be involved, one of the sources said. The spokesperson said that the move is part of Ratcliffe's efforts to "ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration's national security priorities," adding that is "part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy." Still, even as the offer was sent to the entire workforce at the agency, it was not immediately clear whether all would be allowed to take it. Some specific occupations and areas of expertise appear likely to be restricted, one of the sources familiar with the offer said, suggesting that the effort is far less sweeping than in civil service agencies that are not considered to be doing national security work. There's also a caveat for Ratcliffe to retain flexibility to work through the timing of officer departures in critical areas, according to another source familiar with the matter.

This is what insanity looks like. The felon is opening the floodgates to destroy the United States, and he's only been on the job for two weeks. Are we great yet?