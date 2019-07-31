Ralph Peters On Lying Sycophant DNI Nominee Ratcliffe: 'You Gonna Put A Monkey In There?'

Ex-Fox News military analyst Ralph Peters Told CNN's Anderson Cooper that Rep. John Ratcliffe, Trump's new crony nominee for DNI is " utterly unqualified." "You’re gonna put a monkey in there?," he asked.

Peters warned, “He just shouldn’t be anywhere near the office of the Director of National Intelligence.”

Not only is Ratcliffe a Trump sycophant, but he is also a liar as ABC News reports:

He's misrepresented his role in an anti-terrorism case that he's repeatedly cited among his credentials related to national security issues. His official campaign website, in a February 2016 post, also touted his "special appointment as the prosecutor in U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, one of the nation's largest terrorism financing cases." But ABC News could find no public court records that connect Ratcliffe to either of the two trials for the case. Former officials directly involved in the decade-long Holy Land Foundation investigation could not recall Ratcliffe having any role, and four former defense attorneys who served on the cases told ABC News on Monday they had no recollection of Ratcliffe being involved with any of the proceedings that resulted in the convictions of their clients.

His only qualification for one of the highest national security posts in the country is his shameless promotion of conspiracy theories pushed out for the benefit of Donald Trump.

Greg Sargent writes, "Ratcliffe’s leading qualification for Trump appears to be that at former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s hearings, Ratcliffe lathered up great umbrage and conviction while spinning out Trump’s most lurid lies about the Russian attack on our election and efforts by law enforcement to get to the bottom of it."



The sole qualification for anyone to work in the Trump administration is their ability to spew Louie Gohmert-level insane "deep state" conspiracy theories.

If that's the case Ratcliffe certainly is qualified. But it's a low bar for someone responsible for national security.