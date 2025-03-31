Senator Bennet: Gabbard And Ratcliffe Lied Under Oath

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) told NBC's Meet the Press that both and DNI Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe lied under oath doing their Senate testimony during the Signal-Gate scandal.

No credible person believes that using Signal is perfectly legal for the federal government which exposes them to foreign hacking, as well as believing nothing was classified during the group chat.

WELKER: Do you believe that Directors Ratcliffe and Gabbard were truthful when they testified before your committee? BENNET: No, I think they lied repeatedly to our committee and to the House committee. Kristen, let me try to make this as simple as I can. I think the American people know this. If this material was not classified, literally nothing that I've ever heard as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee over all these years is classified. I wish I could say that we have deep, dark secrets that are even more classified than this, but it's not true. This targeting information in real-time, everybody knows it's classified, and I think that's why you see the American people, no matter what party they're in, are so deeply concerned about not just what happened, but I think the lies that are being told about what happened.

The Trump administration's addiction to lying was on full display during Signal-Gate Senate hearings.