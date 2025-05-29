Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"There's nothing written in the Bible, Old or New testament, that says, 'If you believe in Me, you ain't going to have no troubles.'" -- Ray Charles
By driftglassMay 29, 2025

On this day in 1962, Ray Charles won a Grammy Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording for "Hit The Road Jack."

Vagabond Scholar: Kevin Drum (1958–2025)

The Handbasket: FEMA at 'high risk' of disrupting 'life-saving' disaster relief, per internal memo.

driftglass: Would I Lie To You?

Attention space nerds! Planet Nine From Outer Space? (Pun intended.) Astronomers find evidence suggesting that our solar system has nine planets. Again.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

