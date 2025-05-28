Even Trump-Loving Mississippi Can't Get FEMA Aid

Donald Trump really hates giving money away - even when it isn't his money. FEMA seems to be a big target and he has cut off any funding to states, even ones that fully support him and are truly in need.

Example: Mississippi. In March of this year, close to 20 tornadoes devastated the very red Trump supporting state. Seven people lost their lives and hundreds of homes were damaged or completely lost. Communities were decimated, utilities cut off, roads damaged, business and schools lost. Suffice to say, they desperately needed help from the federal government.

But, help never came.

Governor Tate Reeves has been asking for help, yet none has been sent.

Bobby McGinnis, a resident of the very hard hit town of Tylertown, told PBS: "I know President Trump said that 'America First, we're gonna help our American folks first,' but we haven't seen the federal folks down here."

Ha, he lied to you, Bobby.

Another resident, Brian Lowery, said: "I don’t know what you got to do or what you got to have to be able to be declared for a federal disaster area because this is pretty bad. We can’t help you because, whatever, we’re waiting on a letter; we’re waiting on somebody to sign his name. You know, all that. I’m just over it.”

FEMA has undergone massive cuts since Trump/Elon took office. Cuts to staffing have led to massive bottlenecks and flat out denials for requests for federal funds after disasters. Hurricane season starts in a matter of days and FEMA is woefully unprepared for it.

You know who would have sent FEMA in right away? Kamala Harris.

FAFO.