Mississippi Governor Refuses To Act On Coronavirus, Offers Prayer Instead

Gov. Tate Reeves (R) won't close the beaches, ban social gatherings, or restrict businesses, but he did offer a prayer for Mississippi yesterday.
By Ed Scarce

I believe in the power of prayer, so I’m inviting you to pray with me on this Sunday morning. “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”

Posted by Tate Reeves on Sunday, March 22, 2020

"To date, Tate Reeves has chosen not to give a state directive on social distancing, group size and which businesses and activities should shut down, as governors of other states facing a growing coronavirus crisis have done." - Mississippi Free Press

He did offer a prayer for Mississippi though yesterday. And asked our Heavenly Father to watch over President Trump and Vice President Pence and the rest of their leadership team.

Source: Hill Reporter

There have been a number of Governors who have worked aggressively to combat the spread of Coronavirus. While some have been Democrats like Andrew Cuomo (CA) and Gavin Newsome (CA), Republicans like Mike DeWine (OH) and Larry Hogan (MD) have also issued strong social distancing policies.

But what happens when the Governor refuses to do anything to protect the citizens of the state? That’s become the case in Mississippi where local Mayors and State Senators say Gov. Tate Reeves refuses to institute any closures.

Reeves ordered Mississippi school’s to close in the middle of April [Ed. Closed until April 17]. Since then, though, he’s given little directive on how the counties should go forward.

The usual suspects at Fox News applauded such decisive leadership.

The Republican governor asked God to protect Mississippians and to give President Trump and Vice President Pence wisdom to lead us through the Chinese virus crisis.

“Thank you for looking over us,” the governor prayed extemporaneously. “Thank you for giving our leaders wisdom. Dear Heavenly Father please be with President Trump, Vice President Pence, the leadership team in Washington as they deal with this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic across the globe.”

