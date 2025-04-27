Whack Job Ed Martin Tries To Intimidate New England Journal Of Medicine

This guy is such a POS. That's why Adam Schiff has put a hold on his nomination as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
By Susie MadrakApril 27, 2025

The notoriously political federal prosecutor Ed Martin has contacted The New England Journal of Medicine, considered the world’s most prestigious medical journal, with questions that suggested without evidence that it was biased against certain views and influenced by external pressures. Because that's what the Orange One wants him to find! Via the New York Times:

Dr. Eric Rubin, the editor in chief of N.E.J.M., described the letter as “vaguely threatening” in an interview with The New York Times. At least three other journals have received similar letters from Edward Martin Jr., a Republican activist serving as interim U.S. attorney in Washington. Mr. Martin has been criticized for using his office to target opponents of the administration.

His letters accused the publications of being “partisans in various scientific debates” and asked a series of accusatory questions about bias and the selection of research articles. Do they accept submissions from scientists with “competing viewpoints”? What do they do if the authors whose work they published “may have misled their readers”? Are they transparent about influence from “supporters, funders, advertisers and others”? News of the letter to N.E.J.M. was reported earlier by STAT, a health news outlet.

Mr. Martin also asked about the role of the National Institutes of Health, which funds some of the research the journals publish, and the agency’s role “in the development of submitted articles.” Amanda Shanor, a First Amendment expert at the University of Pennsylvania, said the information published in reputable medical journals like N.E.J.M. is broadly protected by the Constitution.

In most cases, journals have the same robust rights that apply to newspapers — the strongest the Constitution provides, she added. “There is no basis to say that anything other than the most stringent First Amendment protections apply to medical journals,” she said. “It appears aimed at creating a type of fear and chill that will have effects on people’s expression — that’s a constitutional concern.”

Infuriating. What scum these people are.

Rarely is it this easy to show that someone is full of shit. www.motherjones.com/politics/202...

Dan Friedman (@dfriedman.bsky.social) 2025-04-25T18:43:32.769Z

The Untold Story Of How Ed Martin Ghostwrote Online Attacks Against a Judge—And Still Became A Top Trump Prosecutor talkingpointsmemo.com/news/ed-mart...

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-04-25T14:03:22.020Z

The U.S. attorney for D.C. is accusing Wikipedia of “propaganda” and threatening its nonprofit status. Ed Martin is keeping Operation Whirlwind alive and well.

Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2025-04-26T01:26:00.569Z

Discussion

