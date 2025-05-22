White House Purging Trump Transcripts From Website

Transparency and reality is dead in Trump's world
By John AmatoMay 22, 2025

In another effort to shield Trump's obvious mental decline from the previous term, as well as his immorality and criminality, the White House is removing all transcripts of his speeches and appearances from the WhiteHouse.gov website.

NBC News is reporting, "The White House has removed official transcripts of President Donald Trump’s public remarks from its government website, replacing them with selected videos of his public appearances. As recently as Sunday, transcripts of Trump’s speeches and comments were still showing up in the “Remarks” section of WhiteHouse.gov. The next day, they were gone, snapshots of the site from an internet archive show. The only transcript appearing now is of Trump’s inaugural address on Jan. 20."

There will be no official record of Trump's many interactions (mostly embarrassing) with world leaders on the White House government website.

Without transcripts, the Trump administration can selectively post only videos they deem will appear positive for Demented Donald.

Don't forget that, as we reported in March, mainstream media outlets have repeatedly edited Trump transcripts "for length and clarity."

This is a real conspiracy to cover up Trump's mental state.

Have you read a complete transcript of Trump talking for more than a minute? The guy is clearly compromised in the brain.

YOU GUYS 🚨URGENT🚨

Everybody from AP.com to ForeignPolicy.com to GlobalNews.ca have

EDITED OUT

the insane Hunter Biden shit from their Oval Office/Zelensky transcripts.

Covering up for Grandpa Syphilis.

Thank you @forbes.com and @molboha.bsky.social for this.

www.forbes.com/sites/mollyb...

Bluegal Fran Langum (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-03-01T22:08:21.229Z

