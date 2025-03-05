Alina Habba Bashes Veterans Fired From Government Jobs: 'Not Fit To Have Job'

Trump's legal counsel, Alina Habba, told reporters that recently fired veterans from the government by Trump/Musk may not have been fit to have their job at all.

Wow, just wow.

There are many veterans and Republicans who are now unhappy they voted for Trump after he unceremoniously cut and fired federal government employees with a heavy hand that included many veterans.

Habba was asked in a presser if Trump had any second thoughts about firing our military veterans that served this country and were happy to work in the federal government -- if the administration can do something to help them.

How she replied was shocking.

REPORTER: Is the president starting to think about maybe some of those veterans who worked for the federal government and maybe what the administration can do to at least help salvage their lives? HABBA: Well, as you know, we care about veterans tremendously. I mean, that's something the president has always cared about. Anybody in blue, anybody that serves this country. But at the same time, we have taxpayer dollars, we have a fiscal responsibility to use taxpayer dollars to pay people that actually work. That doesn't mean that we forget our veterans by any means. We are going to care for them in the right way. But perhaps they're not fit to have a job at this moment or not willing to come to work. And we can't, you know, I wouldn't take money from you and pay somebody and say, sorry, you know, they're not going to come to work. It's just not acceptable.

There was no rhyme or reason for the mass firings and enforced retirements caused by co-Presidents Trump and Musk.

No job evaluation was done to determine if a veteran was qualified for their job. When Habba says they may be unfit, is she talking about their mental state?

How would a bullshit algorithm know about their mental and physical health?

It's just like a MAGA cultist to denigrate those they've hurt in the worst possible way.