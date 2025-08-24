Alina Habba Throws A Fit On Live TV After GOP Senators Suggest She's 'Unqualified'

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba slammed Republican Senators Thom Tillis (NC) and Chuck Grassley (IA) after a judge ruled that President Donald Trump appointed her unlawfully.

During a Sunday interview with Habba on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo noted that Democratic senators had used so-called "blue slips" to prevent the Senate from approving some of Trump's nominations.

"It allows senators to block certain nominees who would oversee their home states," Bartiromo explained. "The practice is a Senate tradition. It is not the law."

"We're fighting as usual," Habba said. "It's the new lawfare. It's the same thing that they tried with Tish James. And now they're doing it with U.S. attorneys and judges, and it's not just me."

"This tradition that Senator Grassley is upholding, effectively prevents anybody in a blue state from going through into Senate to then be voted on," she continued. "I was, according to them, unqualified. Why? Because I arrested a congresswoman for a charge of assaulting a police officer."

Habba insisted that she stood by the arrest of Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) after her protest at an immigration detention facility. She also said she wasn't surprised by Grassley's decision to support Tillis' threat to vote against her if the blue slip tradition was not honored.

"The president was rightfully voted in by a majority of Americans, and he is entitled to pick his U.S. attorneys, his Department of Justice officials, his judges, so that we can continue the agenda that the American public voted for, which is to get rid of crime," Habba said. "It has to do with trying to prevent President Trump from continuing his agenda, and it has to stop."

"So I would say to Senator Tillis and Senator Grassley, you are becoming part of the issue," Habba added. "You are becoming part of the antithesis of what we fought for four years."

"The same reason Tish James just got overturned in the Appellate Division, because it was a hoax and it was misused and abuse of power. And we cannot allow and promote that kind of behavior."