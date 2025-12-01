'Disqualified': Unqualified Alina Habba Kicked To The Curb By Appeals Court

Garbage human being Alina Habba just got kicked in her unqualified teeth again. Metaphorically speaking, of course. We know how touchy MAGA is, so I clarified that. Trump’s former personal lawyer, whom the administration has maneuvered to keep in place as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor, has lost her appeal, which found her disqualified from serving in that role.

Habba wasn't being hired by particularly serious people before she was thrust into the MAGA spotlight, complete with the typical outfits, and fancy getaways. But Trump doesn't hire people according to their qualifications. (See: Former Fox News personality Pete Hegseth, etc)

In August, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a Republican, wrote: 'Faced with the question of whether Ms. Habba is lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, I conclude that she is not." Therefore, any actions she has undertaken, especially in regard to legal cases, “may be declared void.”'

And now she's lost the appeal. Bummer.

The Associated Press reports:

A panel of judges from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sitting in Philadelphia sided with a lower court judge’s ruling after hearing oral arguments at which Habba herself was present on Oct. 20. “It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place. Its efforts to elevate its preferred candidate for U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, to the role of Acting U.S. Attorney demonstrate the difficulties it has faced — yet the citizens of New Jersey and the loyal employees in the U.S. Attorney’s Office deserve some clarity and stability,” the court wrote in a 32-page opinion. It concluded: “We will affirm the District Court’s disqualification order.” The ruling comes amid the push by President Donald Trump’s Republican administration to keep Habba as the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, a powerful post charged with enforcing federal criminal and civil law. It also comes after the judges questioned the government’s moves to keep Habba in place after her interim appointment expired and without her getting Senate confirmation.

It's not a good time for Trump's unqualified appointees.

Last week, a federal judge dismissed criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James after concluding that the hastily installed prosecutor who filed the charges, Lindsey Halligan, was unlawfully appointed to the position of interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. The Justice Department has said it intends to appeal the ruling

BREAKING: A federal appeals court on Monday found Alina Habba, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, is serving unlawfully as US attorney for New Jersey, dealing a legal blow to the Trump administration that could have far-reaching consequences on other appointments… pic.twitter.com/uHjtyjCwBm — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 1, 2025

In a 3-0 decision, the Court of Appeals rules against the Trump administration on the appointment of Alina Habba as interim US attorney in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/YfugLi23oH — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 1, 2025

Breaking News: A court said that Alina Habba, a Trump-appointed lawyer, had been serving unlawfully as the U.S. attorney in New Jersey. She was neither confirmed by the Senate nor appointed by district trial court judges — the two traditional pathways. https://t.co/LEyS82LrsC — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 1, 2025

That's a shame. Maybe she can work as Trump's personal attorney again and lose more cases. Goals!