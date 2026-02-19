Ingraham Pulls The Trump Can't Be Racist Because He's Got Black Friends Routine

Fox's Laura Ingraham went into full North Korean Dear Leader mode on her show this Wednesday while trying to pretend Trump's Black History Month event at the White House wasn't a complete debacle.

Anyone who watched that mess that's sane was cringing as Trump insulted Civil Rights leaders like Jesse Jackson, saying "He was a piece of work, but he was a good man" while lining up sycophants to heap praise on him during the event.

Here's Ingraham pretending Trump isn't racist as hell and attacking Democrats for daring to call him racist, and somehow managing not to be struck by lightening with that big stupid Ash Wednesday cross on her forehead while lying to her viewers.

INGRAHAM: Today, in an event to commemorate Black History Month, Alice Johnson, one of the formerly incarcerated, freed under President Trump's First Step Act, was one of several invited guests whose words the hate Trump media types prefer to ignore. Forlesia Cook lost her 22-year-old grandson to a murder back in 2017, and she shattered the left's toxic stereotype today.

COOK: I love him. I don't want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff. And don't be looking at me in news, hating on me because I'm standing up for somebody that deserves to be stand up for. Get off the man's back! Let him do his job! He's doing the right thing! Back up off him! And Grandma's saying it!

INGRAHAM: I love her. Incredible. Think of the heartbreak she's gone through and President Trump can do criminal justice reform, fairness in sentencing, and also be tough as nails on truly violent, heinous criminals.

Now, why? Because he cares about people. And unlike Democrats who want to keep minorities dependent on the government, Trump enacts policies to spread prosperity to all the people.

SPEAKER: As a small business owner, I understand how critical support is. I understand that you have to have the right people that make the right policies for us as small business owners. So no tax on tips has been a stream of lesson for me and my business. President Trump has been an amazing blessing for me.

INGRAHAM: How do the Democrats answer this? Who knows? Because all they have is hate.



WARREN: He is a thin-skinned, racist bully.

CLINTON: He has been racist.

BIDEN: There has never been a president in American history who's been so openly racist.

TLAIB: The racist in chief.

OMAR: The president oftentimes resorts to very bigoted, xenophobic, Islamophobic, racist rhetoric.

INGRAHAM: No one really believes that. I don't think even most of those people believe what they were saying. And as voice after voice was heard today at the White House and after President Trump praised the civil rights work of the late Jesse Jackson, what does the media say to this?

KIELAR: Alright, we are listening to Ben Carson there at the White House during Black History Month as the president had some very warm words for Jesse Jackson. We are going to get in a quick break and we'll be right back.

INGRAHAM: Oh my God. Look, I don't want to be too negative. Let's look at the bright side. At least CNN covered some of the event at the White House today. It's progress.

But the bottom line is this. Stunts, protests, fake outrage, propaganda in our schools, phony racism accusations. None of it, I mean not one bit of it helps Black America. In fact, it keeps all Americans trapped, and at each other's throats.

But what does help Black and all Americans? A tight border, safe streets, immigration enforcement, a growing economy, and more U.S. manufacturing, safety and prosperity for everyone, regardless of race, regardless of ethnicity, everyone who plays by the rules.

TRUMP: We now have a country that's bigger, better, greater than ever before. I want to thank all my secretaries and all of the people that came here, our military leaders are here. We have a lot of people that are here, and I want to thank you all. But this is very special group of people. So happy Black History Month, happy Black History year, and happy Black History century.

INGRAHAM: It was incredibly positive. The president should do more events like this all across the country. JD Vance as well. Let's keep deflating the Democrats' tired attacks, and do it with joy, optimism, and yeah, how about the pursuit of happiness?

This is our nation's birthday, and no one likes a party pooper, and that's the angle.