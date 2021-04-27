Laura Ingraham Goes Racist Again: Black Lawyer 'Sporting An Accent' UPDATED

Maybe Fox News keeps Laura Ingraham on the air so she can fart out the casual racism that particular audience craves.

She sure was racist on Monday night: Bakari Sellers was "sporting an accent” she never heard him use on TV before.

And so the latest "cops kill an unarmed Black man" story gets "covered" by Laura Ingraham as she focuses on what she perceives to be the lawyer for Andrew Brown Jr's family, Bakari Sellers, "sporting an accent."

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee didn't sugarcoat it.

vhttps://twitter.com/harrisonjaime/status/1387016423856353283

Neither did the rest of Twitter:

She’s a goddamned racist. — D (@semperdiced) April 27, 2021

Laura Ingraham unironically channels the film Sorry to Bother You. Very on brand for Fox. — Kayla (avoid the GOP, hide inside a book) (@Kaylatrblkatt) April 27, 2021

Redirecting the audience’s attention to Sellers’ “accent” so they don’t follow the story of what’s actually going on, i.e., make Bakari the enemy/the story — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 27, 2021

Laura heard blackness and got scared. — Citizen05298 (@Citizen05298) April 27, 2021

This is more about Laura sporting an agenda, imo. — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) April 27, 2021

UPDATED: Bakari Sellers responds, saying his father always told him don't argue with a fool, you don't know who's watching and they can't tell the difference.