Laura Ingraham: Trump Makes It Cool To Be Openly Racist And Homophobic Again

Fox News will glorify Trump in every way possible.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoNovember 27, 2024

On Tuesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham glorified Demented Donald by claiming he is allowing people to 'speak their minds freely' with no consequences.

Notice how Laura appropriates the idea of "joy" from the Harris campaign.

INGRAHAM: But I still think America is feeling more hopeful this holiday.

People are breathing a sigh of relief.

They can actually speak their minds and not worry, perhaps, about getting fired or getting penalized or getting canceled.

And isn't it time to stop fighting and start having some fun?

What she really means is being openly racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and the like is open for business.

Have at it.

Ingraham: People are breathing a sigh of relief. They can actually speak their minds and not worry perhaps about getting fired or getting penalized or getting canceled.

