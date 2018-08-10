Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ingraham: If You Don't Like America, Leave!

Chris Cuomo has a message for Laura Ingraham. If you don't like America becoming more of what it already is, leave.

On his Thursday night primetime show, Cuomo pulled no punches against the white nationalism expressed by Laura Ingraham on Wednesday:

CHRIS CUOMO: To turn a phrase back on our us-versus-them friends — if you don’t like what America is, you leave. ...America does not need to become great again. She will only become greater by being more of what she already is. ...Ingraham talks of changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like. Wrong. ...And you know who agrees with me? Trump’s in-laws.

Melania Trump’s parents became U.S. citizens this week via a program Donald Trump calls "Chain Migration."

Cuomo also pointed out that Trump’s own mother and the mothers of his children, including the first lady and ex-wife Ivana Trump, are also immigrants.

He might have added that Laura Ingraham's own grandparents are immigrants from Poland, and her children are adopted from overseas. Cuomo did say this:

This is objectively ugly, and I will be damned if I’m going to just listen to the idea that people like my grandparents and waves of people like them — millions in this country — are going to be discounted as some abhorrent aspect of a pure place. This is a land founded, funded, fabricated and fought for by others. And that’s America at her best. Immigrants of all colors and creeds — willingly and unwillingly — built her, paid for her, enriched her and fought for her. I said that twice because we need to remember that sacrifice.

Last night Laura Ingraham insisted her earlier comments had nothing to do with race or ethnicity before launching into a segment about violence in Chicago and how Spike Lee is opposed to her Dear Leader.