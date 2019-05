Paul Nehlen is a literal White Nationalist who wears t-shirts celebrating mass murderers as religious heroes. He also has called for a nationwide race war in support of whiteness.

He's a nut. He's been kicked off of Gab and Breitbart, for cry yi.

But he's been elevated to the status of "wronged freedom lover" on the Laura Ingraham Show. Because of course.

Candace Owens is the guest who is convinced this "silencing of conservative voices will backfire on Democrats in 2020." -- no comment.

Here's more on Paul Nehlen, who's so extreme that Steve Bannon and Breitbart disowned him years ago. He's even been kicked off of Gab! And now Laura Ingraham is positioning him as just another conservative victim of social media bias. https://t.co/sPcuc0fVu9 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) May 31, 2019

[Ilhan Omar criticizes Israel’s government]



Fox News: THIS ANTISEMITIC TERRORIST SHOULD BE IN PRISON!



[Paul Nehlen says things like “Poop, incest, and pedophilia. Why are those common themes repeated so often with Jews?”]



Fox News: STOP CENSORING HIM! — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 31, 2019