Twitter's Most Influential White Nationalist Troll, Ricky Vaughn, Doxxed By Paul Nehlen

The identity of one of the most vile Twitter trolls, Ricky Vaughn, was revealed in one of the most glorious doxxings I have ever seen. Ricky Vaughn, for those that have been fortunate enough to avoid his twitter feed, used the photo and name of Charlie Sheen's character from Major League. Who doxxed him? Shockingly, it wasn't a journalist or underground anonymous doxbot who revealed his real name and personal identity. Nope, it was a similarly minded, racist, despicable right-wing idiot - Paul Nehlen.

Huffington Post broke the story late on Thursday.

Ricky Vaughn had a crazy Twitter feed with tens of thousands of followers before he was banned from Twitter for violating the terms of service one too many times. He amplified disinformation, retweeted @TEN_GOP, which is now known to be a Kremlin backed Twitter account and perpetually posted racist, anti-semitic, anti-Hillary/Democrat and "fake news."

Here is how the doxxing went down: Paul Nehlen, who was suspended from Twitter back in February after posting a despicable post about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was ranting on Gab, the virtual truck stop for those who banned from Twitter after being outed as racists, homophobes and trolls. It is a vile place, unregulated, unfiltered and worse than the bastard child of 4chan and reddit.

On Monday, Nehlen got angry about the "two main camps" of the alt-Right: "the real-world extremists who want to continue holding rallies and mixing it up in the streets, and the “optics cucks” who think the best approach to the mainstream is to keep pushing alt-right ideas through better propaganda. Ricky Vaughn is in the latter camp. And he hasn’t been shy about it."

Nehlen said, on Gab: “I’m dividing the movement between effective people and dumb losers.”

And then he doxxed Ricky Vaughn. His real identity: Douglass Mackey

Huffington Post investigated and found out the name checked out. They followed up with Loren Feldman, a filmmaker from Los Angeles who had interview "Ricky Vaughn" for a documentary. He never showed Ricky's face or learned his real name, but when shown a photo of Douglass Mackey, he said: “That’s him...Ricky."

BUSTED. And by a member of your own crew, nonetheless. Damn, that has to hurt.

Oh, and another source told the HuffPost reporter that Douglass Mackey had been "desperately trying" to get Gab to take down the information that Nehlen had posted about him. As a consequence of this doxxing, Nehlen was banned from Gab too. Poor Paul Nehlen: banned from Twitter and its dumpster fire truckstop, Gab right when he's running against Paul Ryan from the hard, far, hater right.

So who is Douglass Mackey? He is exactly what would expect, actually. He is from a small, rich town in Vermont and has two normal parents. Mackey went to Middlebury College and earned an economics degree in 2011. After college he moved to Brooklyn, working as an economist at a company called John Dunham & Associates. When contacted by a reporter, they confirmed that he worked there from 2012 until 2016, at which time he was fired. One of Mackey's Twitter accounts started in the month after he was fired...I guess a man needs an outlet for his rage.

Since his termination, he moved to a fancy apartment on Lexington Avenue in the Upper East Side. His twitter feed continued to grow in its depraved and unwavering hatefulness and bigotry. No one group, religion, race or gender was safe from his white man persecution syndrome.

Let's see how he feels out in the world, surrounded by all the groups of people that he regularly bashed from behind a fake photo and name, now that his mask is pulled back. Not only has he shone a light on himself, but he has shone an ugly light on his family, friends and employers.

Good luck. Douglass Mackey!

PS. Every employer who googles you will find these articles. I wonder how many will want to hire you?