Sensitive Much? Trump Loses It When Asked About Qatari Plane

Despite security and ethical concerns, the Pentagon said it has officially accepted a luxury jet plane from Qatar to serve as Trump's new Air Force One. NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked Trump about that during an Oval Office meeting with South Africa’s president, and in response, Donald lost his shit. One must never bring up the flying bribe.

"What are you talking about?" Donald told Alexander. "You know, you need to get out of here."

"What does this have to do with a Qatari jet?" he continued. "They're giving the United States Air Force a jet, okay? And it's a great thing."

"We're talking about a lot of other things," he said. "It's NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a real — you know, you're a terrible reporter."

"Number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter," the man baby insisted. "You're not smart enough."

"But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing — they also gave $5.1 trillion worth of investment in addition to the jet," Trump said, even though that number keeps changing during his rants.

"Go back — you ought to go back to your studio at NBC, because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated," Donald added. "They are so terrible, the way you run that network. And you're a disgrace. No more questions from you."

No, Lumpy, a reporter doing his job is not disgraceful. Donald took a bribe, and it's curious that it won't be retrofitted before his term ends, but he wants it for his nonexistent library for him to use whenever he wants. He'll steal Air Force One to stash at this "library."

US officials can accept gifts valued at less than $480, but Donald thinks he's special.