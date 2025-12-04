Fox's Idiotic Defense Of Trump's Snoozing At Cabinet Meeting

No matter how racist, inhumane, unhinged, disoriented and flat-out losing consciousness Trump is in the media, Fox News, their hosts and paid analysts will always come up with a half-baked defense to shield his ineptitude.

During Trump's creepy cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Demented Donald was caught on camera falling sleep and dozing many times during the proceedings which almost broke the Internet.

Later in the day, Fox News host Laura Ingraham brought out Dr. Mark Siegel, who should have his license to practice medicine revoked, to give inane excuses for his behavior.

We have a new one called "The Edison defense". Check this one out.

INGRAHAM: Well, we all know that he doesn't sleep. You know, I'm not a big sleeper, either. So, you know, on occasion, I close my eyes. If someone's talking for too long, I admit it. But big deal. I mean, the results speak for themselves. What President Trump does on a daily basis. If you sleep three hours or four hours a night, you're probably going to close your eyes, whether you're 79 or 49. I don't think that matters. SIEGEL: Yeah, President Trump, Thomas Edison believed in the 10-minute nap, by the way. What would they say? We wouldn't have electricity, right? INGRAHAM: Ha! Oh, my goodness. Well, Dr. Siegel, we will continue to see them fixate on this after everything they did to cover for Joe.

Dr. Siegel is comparing Dozy Don to Thomas Edison and the light bulb. My god. Thomas Edison was 32 years old when he developed a viable incandescent light bulb in 1879. But the comparison is whack! Especially for an alleged doctor of medicine.

Medical experts understand very clearly that if a person only gets 3 to 4 hours sleep a night, it can lead to very serious health consequences, including impaired cognitive function, a weakened immune system, and an increased risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

The NIH reports, "Sleep deficiency can cause problems with learning, focusing, and reacting. You may have trouble making decisions, solving problems, remembering things, managing your emotions and behavior, and coping with change. You may take longer to finish tasks, have a slower reaction time, and make more mistakes."

A healthy president of the United States, no matter their age doesn't take a 10-minute nap during a highly public cabinet briefing, particularly when it's being televised.