GA Senate Candidate Says He Didn’t Vote For Nearly Two Decades

Derek Dooley, a former football coach, says he did not vote for nearly two decades. He thinks that makes him a good candidate to replace Georgia’s Jon Ossoff in the U.S. Senate.

I guess Herschel Walker was unavailable.

Dooley did not vote for Donald Trump in either 2016 or 2020 but supposedly voted for him in 2024. That was after returning to the voting booth in 2022, when he voted to re-elect Georgia’s current governor, Republican Brian Kemp, AP reported. Kemp is also a long-time family friend.

The political neophyte seems to think his lack of involvement in the political and democratic process proves he brings a fresh perspective rather than someone focused on “their own political career or their political ambitions,” as per AP.

Candidate Dooley also seems to think he’ll serve as an inspiration for other non-voters. “If you’re not vigilant in exercising that right, things can go pretty sideways in our country,” he said.

Before he can face off with Ossoff, Dooley must get through a three-way Republican primary. But he has the support of Gov. Kemp. So did the spectacularly ignorant, unintelligible liar, Herschel Walker, Georgia’s last Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.

“Dooley said coaching people from a range of backgrounds will help him connect with Georgia’s diverse voting population,” according to AP.

No word yet as to whether Dooley would rather be a werewolf or vampire.