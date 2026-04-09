Is It Any Wonder 'Melania' The Movie Bombed?

After neutering the Washington Post, Jeff. Bezos spent millions of dollars to suck up to Trump by giving First Lady Melania unlimited resources to make a documentary.

It wasn't a surprise the movie flopped after a decent first weekend, since the MAGA cult promoted it and made sure to show up. A 1.6% out 10 rating from IMDB is striking.

Fox News morons cackled this could turn the tide for the 2026 midterms and she should be nominated for an award.

Brett Ratner tries to build up the suspense before Melania speaks, and when she does, well...that's the problem.

"Everyone wants to know, so here it is, 20 days in my life. Family, business, philanthropy, and becoming First Lady of the United States, again."

That was all I could take and so did the American public.

This falls in line to her latest poll numbers.

"Yeah, I would say that the American people really don't care for Melania Trump," Enten said. "Take a look at this. All right, let's take a look at Melania Trump's Net Favorable Ratings. Look at this. The lowest ever. The lowest ever." "We're talking about now 12 points underwater," he continued. "If you go back a little bit more than a year ago, she was three points above water. You go back at this point, about this point, in term number one for Donald Trump. Look at that. She was 30 points above water." "So, at this point, historic lows for Melania Trump," he said. "These numbers are absolutely awful."

Open thread.