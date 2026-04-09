Melania Trump Polling Worse Than Root Canal Week During Tax Season

Oh, this isn’t a good day for Melania, the poor thing. Her polls are shit, you know, the rancid, stinky kind. They’re probably as bad as her movie, showing her twelve points underwater, while every other First Lady is shining. That's not just low favorability; it's more like ‘No one likes me’ territory. The very woman who donned an "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket on the border is now polling like the jacket finally answered back: "Yeah, we don't."

At this rate, she'll be the first First Lady to get booed by her own mirror. Ouchies.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten was all over this.

"Yeah, I would say that the American people really don't care for Melania Trump," Enten said. "Take a look at this. All right, let's take a look at Melania Trump's Net Favorable Ratings. Look at this. The lowest ever. The lowest ever."

"We're talking about now 12 points underwater," he continued. "If you go back a little bit more than a year ago, she was three points above water. You go back at this point, about this point, in term number one for Donald Trump. Look at that. She was 30 points above water."

"So, at this point, historic lows for Melania Trump," he said. "These numbers are absolutely awful."

"One of the questions is why?" anchor Kate Bolduan asked. "Why the shift now? But also, I guess, you need to look at this always in the historical context of how does she line up against other first ladies?"

"Yeah, OK. If we look at this historically, the worst ever," Enten said. "The worst ever at this point in term number two. Look at this. We got her at 12 points underwater. Look at the rest of these first ladies on the board right here. They're all way above water, 42 points above water for Michelle Obama, 46 above water for Laura Bush, 25 points above water for Hillary Clinton, who was not always the most popular, and 50 points above water for Nancy Reagan."

"And I even looked at Jill Biden's numbers at this point in that presidency," he continued. "Of course, that was term one. She was above water as well."

"So, this is the worst at this point in a presidency as well," he added. "Melania Trump breaking records in the way that you don't want to break records, historically awful."

Well, I don't know what Mel can do about this. We do know that she is always concerned about her public image. Remember when she threatened to sue random bloggers over a story? Yeah, I was one of the randos, so I know that if she's perceived negatively by the public, it rattles her.

Maybe if she wears more of her 'come fuck me' heels, or launches a 'Be Best Part 2' campaign while having the biggest bully in the world as her husband. That should do the trick! Oh, girl, send me another lawyer letter. I'll start a collection! But first, tell us how you obtained an Einstein Visa, reserved for individuals with "extraordinary ability." Thank you for your attention to this matter!