Karma Alert: Russian Propagandist Drowns After Her Film Is Shown

Film director Anna Tyts' body was found 35 km downriver after falling into the strong currents.
Karma Alert: Russian Propagandist Drowns After Her Film Is Shown
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceMay 27, 2026

According to reports, a member of her film crew jokingly rocked the unstable suspension bridge sending them both into the fast-moving river. He made it out. She did not.

Her film was shown the day before, glorifying those from South Ossetia who took part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: OC Media

The body of Russian citizen and film director Anna Tyts, who went missing after falling into the Greater Liakhvi River, has been found in South Ossetia. Her body was discovered on Sunday, approximately 35 kilometres downstream from the site of the accident, according to the republic’s emergency services.

According to rescuers, the incident occurred on the evening of 21 May in the village of Zghubiri (Zgubir) in the Java (Dzau) district. Tyts was in South Ossetia as part of a film crew that had travelled there to present the documentary Towards Truth and Justice, dedicated to those from South Ossetia who took part in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The film had been screened in Tskhinvali (Tskhinval) the day before the incident, and Tyts, who worked under the professional name Anna Zakharyan, was its director.

Video footage that circulated on social media appears to show Tyts falling into the river from a suspension bridge while swinging on it together with another man. He also fell into the water but was rescued, while Tyts was swept away by the strong current of the mountain river.

Karma comes in mysterious ways.

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