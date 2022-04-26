Russian Propagandist Claims Ukrainian Language Does Not Exist

Outlandish claims are basically the norm on Kremlin TV and, apparently, the crazier the better, at least if one wants to curry favor with Russian authorities and Putin. So it was not at all surprising when political scientist Sergei Micheyev came out with this whopper it was just understood what he meant and no one corrected him, of course.

Now, given Russia's long history of occupation and subjugation of Ukraine, going back to Catherine the Great and even earlier, and then into the Soviet era, before finally ending with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, true independence has always been an elusive goal in Ukraine, ridding themselves of undue Russian influence. Naturally enough, Russian is spoken as a first language by about 30% of Ukrainians, mostly in the eastern borders with Russia and in the south. But that is not what Micheyev is talking about here. Russia will go to any lengths to justify their genocide in Ukraine. Those who play along, like Micheyev, get rewarded. Those who speak out against it wind up in prison, or worse.

Source: tv3/Lithuania

In a propaganda show, Russian political scientist Sergei Micheyev stated that Ukrainians do not communicate in their own language: "Everyone, even those Nazis (as Russia calls the Ukrainians fighting for their independence - ed.), speaks Russian. See, they don't speak Ukrainian. It is a question about Ukraine, about the Ukrainian nation, about the independence of the Ukrainians. And where is the Ukrainian language? All that was left was Zelensky, who was trying something ... And everyone else, even the most anti-Russian neo-Nazis, all spoke Russian. Where is your Ukrainian language that you are so proud of, that you wanted to speak so much and that you were forbidden to speak. I ask - where is she? It does not exist. Neither the president's advisers, nor the army, nor the nationalists, nor the servants - no one speaks Ukrainian. "Nobody even speaks Ukrainian to each other," Mikhayev said.