GOP Congressman Learns That He Can't Blow Off The People

Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil tried to ignore his constituents, avoid his constituents, and lie to his constituents. He found out that he couldn't do any of those things.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 3, 2025

Rep Bryan Steil thought he had it made in the shade. His wealthy campaign donors were already filling his coffers and he was in coast mode. All he had to do for the next year and a half was to continue blowing off his constituents and answering only to President Pedo and his big money backers. Unfortunately for him, his constituents had other ideas.

On Thursday morning, a group of his constituents gathered in his neighborhood and had a funeral for democracy. While Steil tried to downplay it for the news camera, saying it was disturbing for his neighbors, he really played it up for Xitter, where he claimed it was a threat:

screenshot_2025-08-01_232933

As one of the protesters pointed out, Steil was ignoring them and not allowing contact with the people he is supposed to be representing, so they took their grievances more directly to him. Steil has not explained how a small group of senior citizens and a cardboard box is a threat, but there you have it.

But that was just the beginning of Steil's bad day.

Steil went on to be greeted by protesters before going in to a town hall meeting. In the town hall, he was met with more of his constituents that made sure he understood that they were not satisfied with his job performance and that it was time for him to seek employment elsewhere:

He then told the news camera that he felt it was productive and a good session. However, he scolded the people for being too negative:, but what did he expect when he spent his entire time lying directly to their faces, blaming everything short of his halitosis on the Biden administration and he probably would have done that if the subject came up.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon