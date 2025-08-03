GOP Congressman Learns That He Can't Blow Off The People

Rep Bryan Steil thought he had it made in the shade. His wealthy campaign donors were already filling his coffers and he was in coast mode. All he had to do for the next year and a half was to continue blowing off his constituents and answering only to President Pedo and his big money backers. Unfortunately for him, his constituents had other ideas.

On Thursday morning, a group of his constituents gathered in his neighborhood and had a funeral for democracy. While Steil tried to downplay it for the news camera, saying it was disturbing for his neighbors, he really played it up for Xitter, where he claimed it was a threat:

As one of the protesters pointed out, Steil was ignoring them and not allowing contact with the people he is supposed to be representing, so they took their grievances more directly to him. Steil has not explained how a small group of senior citizens and a cardboard box is a threat, but there you have it.

But that was just the beginning of Steil's bad day.

Steil went on to be greeted by protesters before going in to a town hall meeting. In the town hall, he was met with more of his constituents that made sure he understood that they were not satisfied with his job performance and that it was time for him to seek employment elsewhere:

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) got dragged at his own town hall.



He should have known when it kicked off with constituents reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with extra emphasis on “justice for all.”



Then came the truth:

“I don’t think you’re the right fit for us anymore.”

Even telling…

He then told the news camera that he felt it was productive and a good session. However, he scolded the people for being too negative:, but what did he expect when he spent his entire time lying directly to their faces, blaming everything short of his halitosis on the Biden administration and he probably would have done that if the subject came up.