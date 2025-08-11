GOP Congressman Is All Wet After Cataclysmic Storm

Saturday was a hot and humid day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Despite the 98 degree heat index, people were still going out to enjoy summer while it lasted. Some people went to see the Milwaukee Brewers dominate the game. Some went to the Wisconsin State Fair. Some went down to lakefront. But as the day started to turn into evening, things rapidly changed. Clouds rolled in quickly and the burst over the city. During the next 8 hours, Milwaukee and the surrounding suburbs would see up to 15 inches of rain fall in the next eight hours. Meteorologists said that it broke all Wisconsin records and called it a 500 year event

State Fair was underwater and forced to close early and remained closed on Sunday. Thousands of cars became submerged in flood waters. People were wading through water up their waists, trying to find a way home or just to a safe place. Basements were flooded. Firemen were riding on the front of bulldozers to rescue people trapped in their homes. Somehow, miraculously, not a life was lost.

On Sunday, Milwaukeeans did as people do. They pulled together and started the process of cleaining up and recovery. Citizens were walking the streets with brooms, rakes, whatever they could find and clearing sewer holes. People were helping each other pumping out basements and hauling out ruined possessions for the garbage.

Then, at 2:45 pm on Sunday afternoon, as work was already well underway and even done in some homes, came along Rep Lyin' Bryan Steil, promising that he would talking to his Fearless Leader and get FEMA help in there right away:

The amazing thing about this is that Steil had actually broken his promise before he even made it.

Steil went along with the One Big Bag O'Bullshit, and cut money to the National Weather Service. Understaffed and missing critical systematic knowledge, the NWS had only forecast an inch or two, not the 10 to 15 inches that actually fell.

Of course, that doesn't include the fact that Steil has worked diligently over the years to remove "job-killing regulations" that might have at least slowed down the climate change that is spawning all these once in a lifetime events every other week.

And as for FEMA, please refer back to the OBBB again, where Steil voted to cut FEMA funding. Not that FEMA would be any help, considering how Puppy Killer Barbie is holding on to the purse strings so tightly that you'd think the money was coming from her make-up and glam shot funding.

And we have enough problems already, don't plague us with Trump. What's he going to do, throw paper towel rolls at us? Besides, he's too busy playing surrender monkey to Putin.

If Steil really wants to help Milwaukee and all of Wisconsin, he should sit down, shut up, and sign his resignation letter. That's the best thing he could do for everyone.