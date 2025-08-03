Trump, 79, Inappropriately Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt's 27-Year-Old Lips

Donald Trump, 79, inappropriately, of course, heaped praise on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, on Newsmax Friday, by commenting on "that face" and "those lips."

Trump had a chaotic day because he likes to create chaos, but managed to squeeze in an interview with Newsmax's Rob Finnerty just after firing the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, over his abysmal job report.

It's reminiscent of Nov. 5, 2020, when Joe Biden was about to win the election, he tweeted, "STOP THE COUNT!" Well, now he wants his unemployment figures to stop being counted, as stocks went down faster than Kimberly Guilfoyle at a party for donors. And the jobs report is bad. Very bad.

So, he talked about the most pressing issue Americans are facing: Karoline Leavitt's lips.

"Karoline Leavitt," Finnerty said.

"She's become a star. It's that face," Trump said. "It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun. Is she in the room?"

"She's in the room," Finnerty responded.

"She's a star and she's great," Trump added. "She's a great person. But she's– I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing."

Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House Press Secretary in history, and she's married to a man 32 years her senior. She's unqualified, of course, with her only qualifications being that she wrote for her school newspaper and was a candidate for New Hampshire's 1st congressional district in the 2022 election. That might explain the North Korean-style praise she lavishes on her boss during press briefings.

Trump treats women like his real estate property. He said that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was one of the people the notorious sex trafficker "stole" from his Mar-a-Lago spa. And now he's commenting on Bullshit Barbie's lips.