Trump Fires Labor Statistics Chief For Not Cooking The Books

Friday’s jobs report was so bad that a Fox Business panel led by Trump-lickspittle Maria Bartiromo groaned in response. Rather than promise any measures to improve the employment picture, Trump fired the person who dared to make him look like he’s not the economic genius he pretends to be. This as he's poised to further harm the economy with his unnecessary tariffs.

Via The New York Times (my emphases added):

Hours after disappointing jobs data reflected cracks in the U.S. economy, President Trump said Friday that he planned to fire the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, and implied on social media that she had manipulated the monthly data for political reasons. According to the data released early Friday, U.S. employers added 73,000 jobs in July, less than economists expected, and the unemployment rate rose slightly. The report on also significantly revised down the data on hiring from May and June by a combined 258,000 jobs, suggesting the labor market was under greater strain than initially believed. That moved the bond market in particular, with U.S. Treasury yields falling sharply as investors anticipated that the Federal Reserve could be more willing to cut interest rates to bolster a flagging economy. The jobs data offered only the latest indication that Mr. Trump’s policies — particularly his global trade war, which the president expanded on Thursday — had started to put the squeeze on the economy. Other economic data released this week offered fresh evidence that Mr. Trump’s duties had slowed trade and started to send prices higher.

“Manipulated the monthly data for political reasons?” Once again, every accusation is a confession.

In case you’re still naïve enough to think that the statistics were actually manipulated, The Times also pointed out:

Only hours earlier, Stephen Miran, the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, offered a much different explanation for the jobs revision. In an appearance on CNBC, he said much of the change was the result of “quirks in the seasonal adjustment process” and even the president’s own policies, particularly on immigration, potentially affecting hiring numbers for May and June. He made no mention of any concerns about manipulated data.

I hope McEntarfer makes a big stink and sues. Trump is not a king and should not be allowed to pretend otherwise.

Sam Stein nailed it with this snarky but probably all-too true post:

I for one am very excited for the announcement this coming Sept. 5 that the U.S. has created 2,340,000 new jobs with massive booms in coal, manufacturing, and construction, and that there was an additional 3,420,000 upward revision for the two months prior. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 1, 2025