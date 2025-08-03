'The Act Of A Petulant Child': Trump Shredded By Republican For Firing Jobs Report Chief

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) called President Donald Trump a "petulant child" after he fired Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) administrator Erika McEntarfer over a poor jobs report.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) called President Donald Trump a "petulant child" after he fired Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) administrator Erika McEntarfer over a poor jobs report.

"When he gets news he doesn't like, he needs someone to blame because he won't take the responsibility himself," Christie said during a Sunday panel discussion on ABC. "And this is the action of a petulant child. Like, you give me bad news, I fire the messenger."

"It seems to me from everything I learned over my years as governor, that it would be almost impossible for anyone to try to rig these numbers because so many people are involved in putting them together," he continued. "And in the end, when it comes to the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the woman who was fired, when that happens, all she's doing is being a conduit of the information."

"So it's irresponsible from a position of facts, but it also shows you the way he manages."

