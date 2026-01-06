One Year Ago, CA Wildfires Destroyed Homes. Trump Lied About Helping

Gavin Newsom calls out Trump for his heartlessness.
By Frances LangumJanuary 6, 2026

Yes, we're acknowledging the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. And there's another sad anniversary to commemorate.

A year ago, large swaths of California homes were destroyed by wildfire. Our own John Amato lost everything.

Gavin Newsom joined MSNow's Jacob Soboroff to discuss how Donald Trump lied to him about helping the victims.

JACOB SOBOROFF, MS NOW: ...You went to Washington last month. You were seeking, as you say, billions of dollars in additional disaster aid for wildfire victims.

You said that they, the administration, the Trump administration, refused to meet with you and that, this is a quote by you, President Trump's promise to take care of survivors was clearly a lie.
What is he lying about?

GOV GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Well, it's in your book. I mean, you saw the tarmac when I met with the president.

Open hand, not a closed fist. Continued to have conversations with him, including the night that he visited LA that evening.

Left a voice message. We talked the next morning. I went and visited him.

I think I was the first Democratic governor to go to the Oval Office.

Spent over 90 minutes with the president directly, consistently reaching out in good will and good faith to hold him to his commitment that he publicly made to have the backs of people, including members of his own administration, friends of his that were impacted by these fires.

Not a word.

I was back there a few weeks ago in what was rather extraordinary.

And then again, with Trump administration, nothing is any longer.

But it should be outrageous.

It should outrage people listening of all political stripes, even big Trump supporters.

Refused to even have a member, even an intern from FEMA meet with me or any member of my administration on the disaster request.

They were simply unavailable at any time for even a moment to just engage.

He's dismantling FEMA.

He's dismantling any notion of objectivity about climate science, research, grants, and supports for cities, counties, states.

It's an extraordinary moment.

And we're living it in real time.

And we're battling back against it.

The full interview is here.

And we still have an ongoing GoFundMe to help John Amato recover from his devastating losses. Check it out and give if you can. Thanks.

