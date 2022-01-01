Crookie Boondoggle Of The Year: California Recall

Trumpers and QAnons thought they could recall Gavin Newsom. They were wrong.
By Karoli KunsJanuary 1, 2022

Trumpers and QAnons live in such a bubble that they figured it would be a good idea to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom in the middle of a pandemic. They set up booths everywhere early in the year. That video above was in February, 2021 at Ventura Beach, where they were desperately trying to drum up enthusiasm for a recall no one but them wanted. They'd tried 4 times before to no avail, but a friendly judge gave them an extension to gather signatures, some billionaires gave them some money, and they were off and running.

As the year went on, they managed to snag right wing talk radio host Larry Elder as their mascot, and truly believed they were going to prevail.

Until they didn't.

Governor Newsom survived the recall by the same margin he had when he was elected. As I wrote at the time:

It was a monumental waste of money. It has energized Democrats going into the midterms and not just in California, but all over the country. Gavin Newsom's profile has been elevated nationally and he will stand out as a Democratic star.

But probably most importantly, it *should* change the media narrative and point them away from the Q-freaks and Trumpers.

For wasting $300 million of taxpayers' money to run a completely unnecessary election that made Gavin Newsom a Democratic star, I award the California Republican Party the Boondoggle of the Year Crookie.

2021_crookie_award_3

