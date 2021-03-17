Trumpers And QAnon At The Heart Of Gavin Newsom Recall

According to the LA Times, California Republicans are concerned that Democrats are already tying the Gavin Newsom recall to Trump and Trump supporters, including QAnon.

They ought to be.

The video above is one I shot at Ventura State Beach in February, where QAnon freaks joined with the 1776ers, NRA to gather signatures on the petitions. The signature effort was funded by die hard Trump supporters and Christian nationalists, and is absolutely tied to Trumpers.

Yet Republican operatives who spearheaded the Gray Davis recall are trying to distance themselves from the fringe party that is the Republican party in California. This is the fifth attempt for these people to get signatures on a recall petition by a deadline, and if they hadn't gotten a COVID reprieve from a judge they would have failed yet again. Instead, they claim to have secured enough signatures to cost the state a pot of money to hold a stupid recall election in the middle of a damn pandemic.

Because this is what Republicans do.

“I think the less [Trump]’s involved in the recall, the better it will be for the recall,” said Dave Gilliard, a veteran Republican consultant told the Times. “The recall has to be about Gavin Newsom for it to be a success.”

Well, if it has to be about Newsom then they're dead in the water. Because one dinner at French Laundry is not at all going to erase the fact that kids are going back to school, vaccinations are going into arms at a record pace, California has just given $600 stimulus payments to people who need it most, and Newsom is leading the state toward a greener future.

Newsom was elected with 62 percent of the vote. This will not be a repeat of the Gray Davis recall, but it will be a referendum on a state Republican party bereft of ideas in a state full of them. They can try to run away from Trump, but they can't hide. He's right at the center of everything they do.