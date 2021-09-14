Politics
BREAKING: California Republican Recall Effort Fails Spectacularly

68 percent of Californians reject Republicans' efforts to subvert the election held in 2018 and steal the governorship.
By Karoli Kuns
Image from: Getty Images

NBC News has projected that the recall election will fail spectacularly. As of their call and this writing, No on the recall was ahead by a 2-1 margin.

This is where everyone should remember that this recall was triggered because California Republicans only needed 1.5 million signatures, and got four extra months to gather those signatures. Had they been limited to the usual timeline, they would have failed to get the recall on the ballot.

I have many thoughts on this. It was a monumental waste of money. It has energized Democrats going into the midterms and not just in California, but all over the country. Gavin Newsom's profile has been elevated nationally and he will stand out as a Democratic star.

But probably most importantly, it *should* change the media narrative and point them away from the Q-freaks and Trumpers. I say "should" because this is the kind of crap we get from CNN's Kasie Hunt:

You really have to stretch to make this something bad for Democrats on a night where Democrats blasted the California Republicans right off the map, but that's where our national media is right now.

UPDATE: Newsom has thoughts too:

