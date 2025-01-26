Christian Host Wants 'Medal Of Freedom' For Jan. 6 Rioter Who Used Brass Knuckles On Cop

Christian TV host Rick Green called on President Donald Trump to award the Medal of Freedom to a former deputy sheriff who was convicted of assaulting an officer with brass knuckles while rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

During a recent interview on the Flashpoint program, Green spoke to Colton McAbee after he received a pardon from Trump for crimes committed during the Jan. 6 riot.

"I think Holden's case is one of the worst travesties of injustice that's ever happened in our nation, but certainly out of the J6 cases," Green told McAbee. "Someone that actually was helping fellow police officers, and they lied about him so much it's so egregious when you look at what they did in the courtroom there in D.C."

"Colton, you're a patriot. You're a hero, and I think you deserve the Medal of Freedom," he continued. "I think Donald Trump should bring you to the White House and put it on your neck himself and show to the American people who you are."

According to the Department of Justice, McAbee was sentenced to 70 months in prison and ordered to pay $32,165 restitution after he used brass knuckle gloves to assault a law enforcement officer.

"McAbee wore the reinforced brass knuckle gloves that his associate had ordered for him and a bulletproof vest with two patches. One patch announced his position as a law enforcement officer; it read 'SHERIFF.' The other bore the Three Percenter insignia, a 'III' circled with thirteen stars," a statement from the DOJ said.

The DOJ stated that "McAbee stood up, yelled at the officer who had stepped out to assist, and then swung his arms and hands towards the officer's head and torso. McAbee made contact with the officer and was wearing the reinforced knuckle gloves at the time of the assault."