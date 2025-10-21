Pardoned Capitol Rioter Arrested For Threats To Hakeem Jeffries

Trump has repeatedly called the jaw-dropping, violent Jan. 6th Capitol riots a "day of love." Once he was sworn in again, Trump proceeded to grant blanket clemency to all people, nearly 1,600, convicted of or awaiting trial or sentencing for offenses related to the Capitol attack. One of those individuals, Christopher Moynihan, was arrested last weekend for allegedly threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. In a text message, Moynihan said he planned to "eliminate" Jeffries when the top Democrat spoke at the Economic Club of New York on Monday.

CBS News reports:

According to a court filing by prosecutors in the New York state criminal case, Moynihan wrote, "Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live." Moynihan also allegedly stated: "Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated, I will kill him for the future," the filing said. Moynihan faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, according to court filings shared by prosecutors. ... Moynihan was found guilty in August 2022 of obstructing an official proceeding, and pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced in February 2023 to 21 months in prison. Prosecutors described Moynihan as being among the first rioters to breach police barricades and enter the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Moynihan was also among a smaller group of riot defendants who were on the Senate floor during the siege. Prosecutors argued in Moynihan's sentencing memorandum: "While inside, Moynihan rifled through a notebook on top of a Senator's desk, saying 'There's gotta be something in here we can f*cking use against these scumbags.'"

He seems nice. I'm sure he's fun at parties, too. Trump is currently demolishing part of the White House during his government shutdown. He could have saved some money by having his violent MAGA rubes scale the walls of the National Historic Landmark, shit all over the historic building, and destroy it. Then, he can call it a "day of love."

According to CREW, at least 10 January 6th insurrectionists pardoned by Trump have already been rearrested, charged, or sentenced for other crimes, including plotting murder of FBI agents, child sexual assault, possession of child sexual abuse material, and reckless homicide while driving drunk. CREW is going to have to update its list.

Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that violence is more prevalent on the left. (That is false)

Q: Getting back to the Jeffries threat, this is one of a number of J6 pardons that's been rearrested. Did Trump make a mistake? JOHNSON: I don't know any of the details. I'll tell you the violence on the left is far more prevalent than on the right. The rhetoric that you saw Saturday plays into it — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-21T14:44:08.163Z