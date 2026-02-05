If You Didn't Want To Punch JD Vance Before, You Will Now

During an interview with Daily Mail, Vice President JD Vance refused to say whether he would apologize to the family of Alex Pretti if an investigation found that Pretti’s civil rights were violated when he was shot and killed by federal immigration thugs in Minneapolis.

“For what?” Vance said when asked, before attempting to justify his retweet of the grotesque claim by White House senior adviser Stephen Miller that Pretti was “an assassin,” who “tried to murder federal agents.”

Credit: Screenshot

“But if it's determined that his civil rights were violated—by this FBI investigation—will you apologize for that?” the interview asked.

“So if this hypothetical leads to that hypothetical leads to another hypothetical will I do a thing?” Vance responded like the true intellectually and emotionally bankrupt worm he is.

“I think that everybody is deserved the presumption of innocence in the American system of justice,” Vance continued.

Tragically, the federal immigration goons weren’t willing to extend that "presumption of innocence” to Pretti.

