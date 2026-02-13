WSJ: Jared Kushner Was Topic Of Classified Intelligence Intercept

I predicted the person Tulsi Gabbard was protecting would be Jared, and I was right.

Via the WSJ last night, highly classified whistleblower complaint against DNI Tulsi Gabbard is related to a conversation intercepted last spring in which two foreign nationals discussed Jared Kushner, according to U.S. officials. Jared's pal MBS, maybe?

No one knows which country the foreign nationals are from or what they discussed about Kushner. But the connection to Kushner explains why the whistleblower complaint didn't go anywhere in Gabbard’s agency for eight months and was kept locked in a safe until a heavily redacted form reached Congress last week.

Senior Trump officials said the claims about Kushner were demonstrably false, but couldn't offer more specifics because national security methods, blah blah blah. Never seems to stop them when it's not one of the inner circle!

The allegations in the conversation would be significant if verified, according to other U.S. officials. While those officials agreed there was no corroborating evidence to support the allegations, they said that didn’t prove they lacked any merit! Doesn't sound like it would surprise them if it's true.

