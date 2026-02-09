NSA Monitors Foreign Intelligence Call About 'Someone Close To Trump'

Last spring, the NSA flagged an unusual phone call between two members of foreign intelligence, who were discussing a person close to Donald Trump, according to the attorney for a whistleblower who reported the call.

The call was brought to to attention of Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence. But rather than allowing NSA officials to distribute the information further, Gabbard took a paper copy of the intelligence directly Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles, according to attorney Andrew Bakaj.

One day after meeting Wiles, Gabbard told the NSA not to publish the intelligence report. Instead, she instructed NSA officials to transmit the highly classified details directly to her office, Bakaj said.

On April 17th, a whistleblower contacted the office of the inspector general alleging that Gabbard had blocked highly classified intelligence from routine dispatch. The whistleblower filed a formal complaint about Gabbard’s actions on May 21, Bakaj said.

It was reported earlier on Saturday that the phone conversation was between a person associated with foreign intelligence and a person close to Trump. However, after publication, Bakaj said he misspoke.

He clarified his understanding of the complaint in a statement: “The NSA picked up a phone call between two members of foreign intelligence involving someone close to the Trump White House,” he said. “The NSA does not monitor individuals without a reason.”

Are they talking about someone married to Trump's daughter? Someone married to Trump? Hmm.