Trump May Punish Tulsi For Contradicting Him By Cutting Her Job

We all know how Trump hates being contradicted in public, and his solution for Tulsi Gabbard actually doing her job and telling him Iran did not have nuclear weapons? Get rid of her office! Via the Independent:

The president’s souring on Gabbard emerged in public view on Tuesday when a reporter aboard Air Force One asked him about comments his intelligence chief had made before Congress in March in which she noted that, although Iran’s enriched uranium levels were at an all-time high, the expert opinion was that Tehran was not currently seeking to develop a nuclear bomb.

“I don’t care what she said,” Trump hit back. “I think they were very close to having a weapon.”

He has also reportedly been considering the idea of closing Gabbard’s office and integrating its responsibilities into the CIA’s leadership infrastructure. However, this could have a significant impact on oversight of the U.S. intelligence community and affect how information is relayed to the commander-in-chief.

Gabbard, who has previously stirred controversy by entertaining conspiracy theories regarding the wars in Ukraine and Syria, has long been an advocate of keeping the U.S. out of “forever wars,” a position Trump himself has taken in the past, and earlier this year visited Hiroshima in Japan to see the site devastated by an American nuclear blast at the close of the Second World War, a trip the White House questioned.