She said her comments in March, saying the exact opposite, have been taken out of context by "dishonest media".
Tulsi Changes Her Tune, Now Says Iran Could Produce Nuclear Weapon 'Within Weeks'
Credit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceJune 22, 2025

Threatened with imminent expulsion from her cabinet position, Tulsi Gabbard did what everyone else in Trump's orbit does: she denied saying what she previously said about Iran's capabilities for producing nuclear weapons. That she and the White House conveniently omitted the part where she said that Iran was “not building a nuclear weapon” is just part for the course with these moral reprobates.

No one who contradicts Trump is allowed to stay in Trump World, so she changed her tune and now crosses her fingers that it's enough to keep her job.

Source: BBC

Tulsi Gabbard says Iran could produce nuclear weapons "within weeks", months after she testified before Congress that the country was not building them.

The US Director of National Intelligence said her March testimony - in which she said Iran had a stock of materials but was not building these weapons - had been taken out of context by "dishonest media".

Her change of position came after Donald Trump said she was "wrong" and that intelligence showed Iran had a "tremendous amount of material" and could have a nuclear weapon "within months".

Iran has always said that its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and that it has never sought to develop a nuclear weapon.

On Thursday Trump said he was giving Tehran the "maximum" of two weeks to reach a deal on its nuclear activities with Washington. He said he would soon decide whether the US should join Israel's strikes on Iran.

It's always those pesky dishonest media types bringing up ancient clips, with comments from all the way back in March 2025.

Also Tulsi, back in March.

The Grand Poobah was not amused and repeated his displeasure with her again yesterday.

Will she survive a purge? Who knows.

And here are her complete remarks on March 25, 2025 when she and other National Security Officials testified on global security threats to the United States.

Discussion

