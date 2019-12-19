Tulsi Gabbard Mocked For Her 'Present' Votes On Impeachment

Tulsi Gabbard put down two "present" votes on the articles of impeachment, earning her derisive scorn and ridicule by people with half a clue. And probably more than a few cheers from Trump worshippers. Some of the better tweets are listed below. Even Claire McCaskill got in on the ridicule, responding to Gabbard's votes: "Well that's just stupid".

Indeed.

Source: CNN

(CNN)Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted "present" on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, later slamming the process as politically motivated.

Gabbard's vote did not jeopardize the easy House majorities to charge Trump with abuse of power followed by obstruction of Congress. But the move aligned with her previously wavering on impeachment, having run as the sole Democrat not in favor of an impeachment inquiry before deciding to support it.

"After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," Gabbard, who declined to talk with reporters following her votes, said in a statement soon afterward.

She added that she could not oppose impeachment "because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," nor could she back it "because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country."