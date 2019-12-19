Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Tulsi Gabbard Mocked For Her 'Present' Votes On Impeachment

Twitter users had a field day, both with her votes and her self-serving "explanation".
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Tulsi Gabbard put down two "present" votes on the articles of impeachment, earning her derisive scorn and ridicule by people with half a clue. And probably more than a few cheers from Trump worshippers. Some of the better tweets are listed below. Even Claire McCaskill got in on the ridicule, responding to Gabbard's votes: "Well that's just stupid".

Indeed.

Source: CNN

(CNN)Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted "present" on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, later slamming the process as politically motivated.

Gabbard's vote did not jeopardize the easy House majorities to charge Trump with abuse of power followed by obstruction of Congress. But the move aligned with her previously wavering on impeachment, having run as the sole Democrat not in favor of an impeachment inquiry before deciding to support it.

"After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," Gabbard, who declined to talk with reporters following her votes, said in a statement soon afterward.

She added that she could not oppose impeachment "because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," nor could she back it "because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country."

Although at least one person saw method to her madness.

As always, support the real Democrat whenever possible.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.