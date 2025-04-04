Maria Bartiromo Comes To The Rescue: Buy On The Dip

FOX Business network host Maria Bartiromo spent the last few seconds of her program asking for her panel members to share their thoughts on the stock market crash and what they said will shock you.

I watched this this morning to see her reaction and the close of her show was and it was as appalling as I believed it would have been.

At the time her show was ending, Dow Futures were down over 1200 points and the NASDAQ was down almost a thousand.

Queen Maria sounded downright cheery with her words as she turned to CEO Mark Tepper, Lee Carter of Maslansky & Partners and the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe Doescher for their final thoughts.

BARTIROMO: 30 minutes before the opening bell sounds and then it's real. The Dow Industrial is down 1,273 points right now. The NASDAQ down almost a thousand points as well. Four and a half percent. Final thoughts right now. DOESCHER: Uh, make sure there's a trigger warning if you open up any of your brokerage accounts or Robin Hood. Just breathe and don't day trade today. Don't day trade. (She said with a smile on her face like 24 hours will fix everything) BARTIROMO: It's a good point. TEPPER: Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. I'll leave it there. BARTIROMO: That means buy the dip, I think. I think so. What do you think? CARTER: Everybody's looking for certainty and we didn't get it. I think there's even more uncertainty right now. BARTIROMO: We know what the tariffs are going to be, but I think people aren't certain about their and then there's earning season coming right around.

Wow, suck it up. What fun.

Don't look at your portfolios because it might trigger you.

Take all the money you don't have and buy on the dip. Thursday was no dip. It was a crater.

What fucking a-holes.

Many seniors survive on their Social Security checks and any 401K they have.

Can you imagine if Joe Biden was president and he destroyed the US economy like Trump has?

Maria and her panel members would be buying torches and pitchforks before heading to the US Capitol to burn down all of DC.