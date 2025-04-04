Maria Bartiromo Comes To The Rescue: Buy On The Dip

The MAGA Queen believes every senior citizen has hundreds of thousands of dollars at their disposal at any time. They don't
By John AmatoApril 4, 2025

FOX Business network host Maria Bartiromo spent the last few seconds of her program asking for her panel members to share their thoughts on the stock market crash and what they said will shock you.

I watched this this morning to see her reaction and the close of her show was and it was as appalling as I believed it would have been.

At the time her show was ending, Dow Futures were down over 1200 points and the NASDAQ was down almost a thousand.

Queen Maria sounded downright cheery with her words as she turned to CEO Mark Tepper, Lee Carter of Maslansky & Partners and the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe Doescher for their final thoughts.

BARTIROMO: 30 minutes before the opening bell sounds and then it's real. The Dow Industrial is down 1,273 points right now.

The NASDAQ down almost a thousand points as well. Four and a half percent. Final thoughts right now.

DOESCHER: Uh, make sure there's a trigger warning if you open up any of your brokerage accounts or Robin Hood.

Just breathe and don't day trade today. Don't day trade. (She said with a smile on her face like 24 hours will fix everything)

BARTIROMO: It's a good point.

TEPPER: Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. I'll leave it there.

BARTIROMO: That means buy the dip, I think.

I think so.

What do you think?

CARTER: Everybody's looking for certainty and we didn't get it. I think there's even more uncertainty right now.

BARTIROMO: We know what the tariffs are going to be, but I think people aren't certain about their and then there's earning season coming right around.

Wow, suck it up. What fun.

Don't look at your portfolios because it might trigger you.

Take all the money you don't have and buy on the dip. Thursday was no dip. It was a crater.

What fucking a-holes.

Many seniors survive on their Social Security checks and any 401K they have.

Can you imagine if Joe Biden was president and he destroyed the US economy like Trump has?

Maria and her panel members would be buying torches and pitchforks before heading to the US Capitol to burn down all of DC.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon