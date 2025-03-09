Bartiromo Lashes Out At Trump: 'We've Got Tariffs And The Stock Market Is Going Down'

President Donald Trump downplayed a stock market selloff that began immediately after he announced 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

During an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump about his admission that there would be economic "disruption" because of his presidency.

"Before you came into the Oval Office the first time, you were a very successful businessman, very successful real estate executive, and a lot of people said, oh, this is the business president," the Fox News host said. "He's watching the stock market. He knows all about, you know, he doesn't want the market to go down. And now we've got tariffs, and the market has been going down."

"Well, not much, I mean, in all fairness," Trump said dismissively.

"You said, look, we're going to have a disruption, but we're OK with that," Bartiromo noted. "Is that what you meant? The stock market going down was the disruption? What other disruption were you alluding to?"

"You can't really watch the stock market," Trump insisted. "If you look at China, they have a hundred-year perspective. We have a quarter. We go by quarters."

"And you can't go by that," he continued. "What we're doing is we're building a tremendous foundation for the future."