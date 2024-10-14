Maria Bartiromo Confronts Trump On Tariffs: 'It's Going To Mean Higher Prices'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo confronted former President Donald Trump on his plan to put a 200% tariff on foreign auto companies.
By David EdwardsOctober 14, 2024

"The Wall Street Journal said that your plans will increase the debt and deficits more than Kamala Harris'," Bartiromo explained to Trump on Sunday.

"If I do this, you're gonna have car companies coming back to the country because of the taxes and the tariffs," the Republican candidate replied. "I'm gonna put a 200% tariff on every car, and you're not gonna ever sell them into the United States."

"But what about the criticism, and the Journal has done this as well, that if you do put something like a 200% tariff on a product, that it's only gonna mean higher prices for consumers?" Bartiromo asked. "It's gotta be passed on somehow."

"All I'm doing is saying, I'll put 200 or 500, I don't care," Trump replied. "I'll put a number where they can't sell one car into the United [States], I don't want them to sell their car, because I don't want them hurting our car companies."

