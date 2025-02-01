Bernie Sanders Hammers RFK Jr

Department Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to say that vaccines do not cause autism at his confirmation hearing on Thursday.
By David EdwardsFebruary 1, 2025

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to say that vaccines do not cause autism at his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

During an appearance before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) asked Kennedy about his views on vaccines and autism.

"Vaccines do not cause autism. Do you agree with that?" Sanders stated.

"I said I'm not gonna go into HHS with any preordained...," Kennedy said before being interrupted.

"I ask you a simple question, Bobby," Sanders said. "Studies all over the world say it does not. What do you think?"

"Senator, if you show me those studies, I will absolutely, as I promised to Chairman [Bill] Cassidy, apologize," Kennedy replied.

"That is a very troubling response," Sanders noted.

Multiple scientific studies have found no link between vaccines and autism. "Vaccines do not cause autism," the Centers for Disease Control has determined.

Watch the video below:

