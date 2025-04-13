Felon's Taxed Ego And Friendly Fire Barbie

One of the finest clips from The Daily Show about the clusterf*ck going on in The White Supremacist House
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 13, 2025

The amount of idiocy that comes out from the White Supremacy House in any given day borders on the incomprehensible, which means it's a field day for late night comedy shows like The Daily Show. Desi Lydic and the rest of the crew did a very good job of some of the latest bullshit we have to deal with, including The Orange Felon's taxed ego to the cult session with his cabinet to Kristi Noem doing some cosplay as Friendly Fire Barbie. (Well, the guy was wearing dog tags.)

Sit back and enjoy. Don't be afraid to laugh, no matter how hard it gets. Dark humor is a wonderful defense mechanism and will keep us from going as batshit crazy as anyone in the current maladministration.

Open thread below....

