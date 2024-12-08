Dr. Donald Offers Bizarre Thoughts On Autism And Vaccines

Donald Trump sat down with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press where he offered his thoughts on the discredited nonexistent link between autism and childhood vaccines. The reason why there are more cases of autism now than years ago is because of awareness, and autism wasn't added to the DSM until 2000. Still, Trump is comparing the rates from 25 years ago. It's just not a thing, though.

"Let me ask you about RFK Jr," Welker said. "He has obviously talked about his skepticism of vaccines. He's expressed opposition to childhood vaccines. Do you want to see childhood vaccines eliminated?"

"If they're dangerous for the children," Trump said.

"So, possibly?" Welker asked.

"When you look at some of the problems, when you look at what's going on with disease and sickness in our country, something's wrong," Donald said.

"Are you talking about autism?" Welker pressed.

"Well, if you take a look at autism, you go back 25 years; autism was almost non-existent," the fucking president-elect said. "It was, you know, one out of 100,000, and now it's close to one out of 100. I mean, what, what's happening if they can find it?"

"Sir, Going back 25 years, studies show that there are, there is no link between vaccines and autism, and yet it sounds like you are open to the possibility of him looking to get rid of that," Welker said.

"I'm open to anything. I think somebody has to find out," Lumpy said. "If you go back 25 years ago, you had very little autism. Now you have it."

"Well, they say because they're better at identifying it," Welker explained.

"One in 100,000, and now it's one in 100," Trump said. "That's, that's a pretty bad number. I mean, something is going on. I don't know if it's vaccines. Maybe it's chlorine in the water, right? You know, people are looking at a lot of different things."

"So, childhood vaccines have prevented about 4 million deaths around the world," Welker said.

"Hey, look, I'm not against vaccines," The Lump insisted. "I think vaccines are, certain vaccines are incredible, but maybe some aren't. And if they aren't, we have to find out. But when you talk about autism because it was brought up and you look at the amount we have today versus 20 or 25 years ago, it's pretty scary."

"Well, again, scientists say that's because they've gotten better at identifying it, and there's no link in the studies," Welker said again.

"The drug companies are gonna be working with RFK Jr., and he's, you know, he's ahh, he's been an interesting guy to me," Trump added. "I've watched him for 25 years, and he's been an interesting guy."

We're all going to die under his administration, aren't we?